Feb 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.83 percent on Thursday compared with 7.81 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.11 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/03/13) 31.00/32.00 07.60/07.85 07.81/08.05 2M(12/04/13) 71.25/72.75 08.16/08.33 08.41/08.58 3M(13/05/13) 103.50/105.00 07.81/07.92 08.11/08.23 6M(12/08/13) 192.50/194.50 07.26/07.34 07.75/07.83 1Y(11/02/14) 351.50/353.50 06.61/06.65 07.44/07.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.1445 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)