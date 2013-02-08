Feb 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.76 percent on Friday compared with 7.83 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.94 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/03/13) 31.50/32.50 07.67/07.91 07.87/08.11 2M(12/04/13) 70.25/71.75 08.11/08.29 08.37/08.54 3M(13/05/13) 102.00/103.50 07.72/07.84 08.02/08.14 6M(12/08/13) 191.25/193.25 07.20/07.27 07.69/07.76 1Y(12/02/14) 351.00/353.00 06.55/06.59 07.38/07.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.5695 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)