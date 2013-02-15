Feb 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.78 percent on Friday compared with 7.81 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.92 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/03/13) 32.00/33.00 07.73/07.97 07.93/08.17 2M(22/04/13) 72.75/74.25 08.06/08.23 08.32/08.48 3M(20/05/13) 102.50/104.00 07.79/07.90 08.09/08.20 6M(20/08/13) 193.25/195.25 07.22/07.29 07.70/07.78 1Y(20/02/14) 356.25/358.25 06.60/06.64 07.42/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9885 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)