Feb 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.82 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.10 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/03/13) 32.00/33.00 07.73/07.97 07.94/08.18 2M(15/04/13) 71.75/73.25 08.09/08.26 08.34/08.51 3M(14/05/13) 102.50/104.00 07.79/07.90 08.09/08.21 6M(14/08/13) 194.25/196.25 07.26/07.33 07.75/07.82 1Y(14/02/14) 356.25/358.25 06.60/06.64 07.43/07.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9585 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)