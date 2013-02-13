Feb 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.84 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.06 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/03/13) 32.25/33.25 07.81/08.05 08.01/08.25 2M(15/04/13) 71.50/72.75 08.21/08.36 08.47/08.61 3M(15/05/13) 103.00/104.50 07.84/07.96 08.14/08.26 6M(16/08/13) 195.75/197.50 07.29/07.36 07.78/07.84 1Y(18/02/14) 360.50/362.50 06.64/06.68 07.46/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.8500 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)