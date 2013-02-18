Feb 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.75 percent on Monday compared with 7.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.92 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/03/13) 32.00/33.00 07.68/07.92 07.89/08.13 2M(22/04/13) 71.25/73.00 07.98/08.18 08.24/08.43 3M(21/05/13) 102.25/104.00 07.72/07.86 08.02/08.16 6M(21/08/13) 193.50/195.50 07.19/07.26 07.67/07.75 1Y(21/02/14) 356.75/358.75 06.57/06.61 07.39/07.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2895 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)