Feb 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.75 percent on
Monday compared with 7.78 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.92 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(21/03/13) 32.00/33.00 07.68/07.92 07.89/08.13
2M(22/04/13) 71.25/73.00 07.98/08.18 08.24/08.43
3M(21/05/13) 102.25/104.00 07.72/07.86 08.02/08.16
6M(21/08/13) 193.50/195.50 07.19/07.26 07.67/07.75
1Y(21/02/14) 356.75/358.75 06.57/06.61 07.39/07.43
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2895 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
