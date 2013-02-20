Feb 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.80 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.75 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.16 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/03/13) 32.25/33.25 07.78/08.02 07.98/08.22 2M(22/04/13) 70.25/71.75 08.04/08.21 08.29/08.46 3M(22/05/13) 102.50/104.00 07.78/07.89 08.08/08.19 6M(22/08/13) 194.00/196.00 07.24/07.31 07.72/07.80 1Y(24/02/14) 358.75/360.75 06.60/06.64 07.42/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.0510 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)