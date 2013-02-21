Feb 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.85 percent on Thursday compared with 7.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.26 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/03/13) 33.00/34.25 07.90/08.20 08.10/08.40 2M(25/04/13) 71.25/73.00 08.09/08.29 08.34/08.54 3M(28/05/13) 107.50/109.25 07.83/07.96 08.13/08.25 6M(26/08/13) 198.00/200.00 07.29/07.36 07.77/07.85 1Y(25/02/14) 362.00/364.00 06.64/06.68 07.46/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.4800 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)