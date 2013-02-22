Feb 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.79 percent on Friday compared with 7.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/03/13) 32.75/34.25 07.84/08.20 08.05/08.41 2M(26/04/13) 71.00/72.75 08.07/08.27 08.32/08.52 3M(28/05/13) 105.75/107.50 07.79/07.92 08.09/08.22 6M(26/08/13) 195.25/197.25 07.23/07.31 07.72/07.79 1Y(26/02/14) 358.75/360.75 06.59/06.63 07.41/07.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.4270 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)