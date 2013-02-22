Feb 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.79 percent on
Friday compared with 7.85 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.08 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(26/03/13) 32.75/34.25 07.84/08.20 08.05/08.41
2M(26/04/13) 71.00/72.75 08.07/08.27 08.32/08.52
3M(28/05/13) 105.75/107.50 07.79/07.92 08.09/08.22
6M(26/08/13) 195.25/197.25 07.23/07.31 07.72/07.79
1Y(26/02/14) 358.75/360.75 06.59/06.63 07.41/07.44
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.4270 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)