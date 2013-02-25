Feb 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.88 percent on Monday compared with 7.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.14 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/03/13) 35.00/36.25 08.15/08.44 08.36/08.65 2M(29/04/13) 74.00/75.50 08.19/08.36 08.44/08.61 3M(28/05/13) 106.00/107.50 07.95/08.07 08.25/08.36 6M(27/08/13) 196.25/198.25 07.32/07.40 07.81/07.88 1Y(27/02/14) 360.75/362.75 06.68/06.71 07.49/07.53 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.0415 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)