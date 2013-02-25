India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Feb 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.80 percent on Monday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.55/6.70 3 YEARS 6.65/6.80 4 YEARS 6.75/6.90 5 YEARS 6.80/6.95 7 YEARS 6.65/6.95 10 YEARS 6.60/6.90 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 10 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India