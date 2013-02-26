Feb 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.78 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.13 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/03/13) 33.50/34.75 08.08/08.38 08.29/08.59 2M(30/04/13) 73.25/74.75 08.11/08.27 08.36/08.52 3M(31/05/13) 107.00/108.75 07.85/07.98 08.15/08.28 6M(30/08/13) 195.75/197.75 07.22/07.30 07.70/07.78 1Y(27/02/14) 355.75/357.75 06.60/06.64 07.41/07.45 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.0645 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)