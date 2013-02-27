Feb 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.73 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.19 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/04/13) 41.00/42.50 08.69/09.00 08.89/09.21 2M(02/05/13) 73.75/75.25 08.06/08.23 08.32/08.48 3M(03/06/13) 107.75/109.25 07.77/07.88 08.07/08.18 6M(03/09/13) 197.00/198.75 07.18/07.24 07.66/07.73 1Y(03/03/14) 355.25/357.25 06.56/06.60 07.38/07.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.8350 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)