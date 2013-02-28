Feb 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.83 percent on Thursday compared with 7.73 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.28 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/04/13) 39.25/40.25 08.59/08.81 08.80/09.02 2M(06/05/13) 74.75/76.00 08.05/08.19 08.30/08.44 3M(04/06/13) 106.00/107.50 07.82/07.93 08.12/08.23 6M(04/09/13) 197.25/199.25 07.28/07.35 07.76/07.83 1Y(04/03/14) 359.00/361.00 06.68/06.71 07.49/07.53 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.7735 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)