Mar 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.79 percent on Friday compared with 7.83 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.26 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/04/13) 40.25/41.50 08.70/08.97 08.91/09.18 2M(06/05/13) 74.00/75.25 08.00/08.13 08.24/08.38 3M(05/06/13) 106.00/107.50 07.72/07.83 08.01/08.12 6M(05/09/13) 198.75/200.75 07.24/07.31 07.72/07.79 1Y(05/03/14) 360.50/362.50 06.62/06.65 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.4815 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)