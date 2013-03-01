Mar 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.79 percent on
Friday compared with 7.83 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.26 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/04/13) 40.25/41.50 08.70/08.97 08.91/09.18
2M(06/05/13) 74.00/75.25 08.00/08.13 08.24/08.38
3M(05/06/13) 106.00/107.50 07.72/07.83 08.01/08.12
6M(05/09/13) 198.75/200.75 07.24/07.31 07.72/07.79
1Y(05/03/14) 360.50/362.50 06.62/06.65 07.43/07.46
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.4815 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
