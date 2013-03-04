Mar 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.62 percent on Monday compared with 7.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.11 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/04/13) 41.75/43.00 08.39/08.64 08.60/08.85 2M(06/05/13) 72.50/74.00 07.88/08.04 08.13/08.29 3M(06/06/13) 105.75/107.50 07.62/07.75 07.91/08.04 6M(06/09/13) 196.25/198.25 07.07/07.14 07.55/07.62 1Y(06/03/14) 358.00/360.00 06.50/06.54 07.31/07.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.0518 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)