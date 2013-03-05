Mar 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.56 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.83 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/04/13) 41.00/42.00 08.56/08.77 08.76/08.97 2M(07/05/13) 71.75/73.25 07.86/08.02 08.10/08.27 3M(07/06/13) 104.00/105.75 07.55/07.68 07.84/07.97 6M(10/09/13) 196.50/198.50 07.02/07.09 07.49/07.56 1Y(07/03/14) 353.00/355.00 06.46/06.50 07.26/07.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.6520 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)