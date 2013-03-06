Mar 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.56 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.56 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.91 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/04/13) 40.00/41.25 08.61/08.88 08.82/09.08 2M(08/05/13) 72.75/74.25 07.96/08.12 08.20/08.37 3M(10/06/13) 107.00/108.50 07.59/07.70 07.88/07.99 6M(10/09/13) 195.50/197.50 07.01/07.08 07.49/07.56 1Y(10/03/14) 354.75/356.75 06.45/06.49 07.25/07.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.7065 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)