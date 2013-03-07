Mar 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.60 percent on Thursday compared with 7.56 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.23 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/04/13) 41.00/42.50 08.54/08.86 08.75/09.06 2M(13/05/13) 75.00/76.50 07.94/08.10 08.19/08.34 3M(11/06/13) 105.50/107.00 07.65/07.76 07.94/08.05 6M(11/09/13) 194.75/196.75 07.06/07.13 07.53/07.60 1Y(11/03/14) 353.75/355.75 06.46/06.50 07.26/07.29 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.7393 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)