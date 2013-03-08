Mar 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.59 percent on Friday compared with 7.60 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.11 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/04/13) 41.25/42.25 08.93/09.14 09.13/09.35 2M(13/05/13) 74.00/75.75 08.01/08.20 08.25/08.44 3M(12/06/13) 105.25/107.00 07.68/07.80 07.96/08.09 6M(12/09/13) 193.25/195.25 07.05/07.12 07.52/07.59 1Y(12/03/14) 350.00/352.00 06.43/06.47 07.22/07.26 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.4035 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)