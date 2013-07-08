Jul 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.43 percent on Monday compared with 6.44 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.45 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/08/13) 34.50/35.75 06.25/06.48 06.45/06.67 2M(10/09/13) 64.25/66.00 06.20/06.36 06.44/06.61 3M(10/10/13) 93.50/95.25 06.08/06.19 06.35/06.47 6M(10/01/14) 182.75/184.75 05.94/06.00 06.37/06.43 1Y(10/07/14) 362.25/364.25 05.93/05.97 06.68/06.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.0455 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)