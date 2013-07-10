Jul 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.51 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.44 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.09 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/08/13) 32.75/33.75 06.41/06.61 06.61/06.80 2M(12/09/13) 64.25/66.00 06.29/06.46 06.53/06.70 3M(15/10/13) 97.00/98.50 06.20/06.29 06.47/06.57 6M(13/01/14) 183.50/185.50 06.02/06.09 06.45/06.51 1Y(14/07/14) 359.75/361.75 05.95/05.98 06.70/06.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.1330 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)