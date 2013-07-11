Jul 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.49 percent on Thursday compared with 6.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.08 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/08/13) 33.75/34.75 06.45/06.65 06.65/06.84 2M(16/09/13) 65.00/66.50 06.31/06.46 06.55/06.70 3M(15/10/13) 93.00/94.75 06.19/06.30 06.46/06.58 6M(15/01/14) 180.50/182.50 06.00/06.07 06.43/06.49 1Y(15/07/14) 353.25/355.25 05.92/05.96 06.66/06.70 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.6420 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)