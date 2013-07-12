Jul 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.53 percent on Friday compared with 6.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.88 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/08/13) 33.25/34.25 06.54/06.73 06.73/06.93 2M(16/09/13) 64.50/66.25 06.34/06.51 06.58/06.75 3M(17/10/13) 95.00/96.75 06.22/06.34 06.50/06.62 6M(16/01/14) 182.50/184.50 06.04/06.11 06.46/06.53 1Y(16/07/14) 358.00/360.00 05.98/06.01 06.71/06.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.8960 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)