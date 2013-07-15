Jul 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.76 percent on
Monday compared with 6.53 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.10 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(19/08/13) 36.25/37.50 06.68/06.91 06.87/07.10
2M(17/09/13) 67.00/68.50 06.57/06.72 06.81/06.95
3M(17/10/13) 97.50/99.25 06.44/06.56 06.72/06.83
6M(17/01/14) 190.00/192.00 06.28/06.34 06.70/06.76
1Y(17/07/14) 373.25/375.25 06.22/06.25 06.96/06.99
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0510 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
.
.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
