Jul 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.02 percent on
Tuesday compared with 6.76 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.39 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(19/08/13) 45.50/50.25 08.74/09.65 08.93/09.85
2M(18/09/13) 84.25/89.75 08.35/08.90 08.59/09.13
3M(18/10/13) 119.50/127.50 07.98/08.52 08.26/08.79
6M(21/01/14) 221.75/231.25 07.29/07.60 07.71/08.02
1Y(18/07/14) 421.75/431.25 07.10/07.26 07.85/08.01
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.3925 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
