Jul 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.02 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.76 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.39 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/08/13) 45.50/50.25 08.74/09.65 08.93/09.85 2M(18/09/13) 84.25/89.75 08.35/08.90 08.59/09.13 3M(18/10/13) 119.50/127.50 07.98/08.52 08.26/08.79 6M(21/01/14) 221.75/231.25 07.29/07.60 07.71/08.02 1Y(18/07/14) 421.75/431.25 07.10/07.26 07.85/08.01 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.3925 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)