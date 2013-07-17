Jul 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.05 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.51 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/08/13) 41.00/43.00 08.13/08.53 08.33/08.72 2M(19/09/13) 81.25/83.75 08.06/08.31 08.30/08.54 3M(21/10/13) 119.75/124.00 07.83/08.11 08.11/08.39 6M(21/01/14) 224.25/230.75 07.41/07.63 07.83/08.05 1Y(21/07/14) 424.75/433.00 07.12/07.25 07.86/08.00 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.3623 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)