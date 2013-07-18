Jul 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.03 percent on Thursday compared with 8.05 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.59 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/08/13) 40.25/42.50 07.94/08.38 08.13/08.58 2M(23/09/13) 80.75/84.75 07.83/08.22 08.07/08.46 3M(22/10/13) 116.00/121.00 07.71/08.04 07.98/08.31 6M(22/01/14) 221.75/229.25 07.37/07.62 07.79/08.03 1Y(22/07/14) 421.75/430.00 07.06/07.20 07.80/07.94 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7120 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)