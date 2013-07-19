Jul 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.98 percent on Friday compared with 8.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.92 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/08/13) 40.25/42.00 07.93/08.27 08.12/08.47 2M(23/09/13) 80.25/82.25 07.90/08.10 08.14/08.34 3M(23/10/13) 117.50/120.00 07.80/07.96 08.07/08.24 6M(23/01/14) 225.00/228.00 07.46/07.56 07.88/07.98 1Y(23/07/14) 424.00/427.25 07.09/07.15 07.83/07.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7950 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)