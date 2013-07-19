Jul 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.98 percent on
Friday compared with 8.03 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
6.92 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/08/13) 40.25/42.00 07.93/08.27 08.12/08.47
2M(23/09/13) 80.25/82.25 07.90/08.10 08.14/08.34
3M(23/10/13) 117.50/120.00 07.80/07.96 08.07/08.24
6M(23/01/14) 225.00/228.00 07.46/07.56 07.88/07.98
1Y(23/07/14) 424.00/427.25 07.09/07.15 07.83/07.88
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7950 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)