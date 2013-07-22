Jul 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.23 percent on Monday compared with 7.98 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.05 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/08/13) 42.75/44.25 07.96/08.24 08.15/08.43 2M(24/09/13) 80.25/82.00 07.95/08.13 08.19/08.36 3M(24/10/13) 118.50/120.50 07.91/08.05 08.19/08.32 6M(24/01/14) 232.00/234.00 07.75/07.81 08.16/08.23 1Y(24/07/14) 430.75/432.75 07.25/07.28 07.99/08.03 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.4080 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)