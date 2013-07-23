Jul 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.90 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.10 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/08/13) 43.50/45.25 08.31/08.65 08.51/08.84 2M(25/09/13) 84.50/86.25 08.33/08.51 08.57/08.74 3M(25/10/13) 125.25/127.25 08.33/08.46 08.60/08.73 6M(27/01/14) 255.75/258.00 08.41/08.48 08.83/08.90 1Y(25/07/14) 469.75/472.00 07.87/07.91 08.61/08.65 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.6875 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)