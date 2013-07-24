Jul 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 10.05 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.90 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.26 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/08/13) 49.00/51.75 09.71/10.25 09.90/10.44 2M(26/09/13) 97.75/101.00 09.68/10.00 09.92/10.24 3M(28/10/13) 147.25/151.50 09.62/09.90 09.89/10.17 6M(27/01/14) 284.00/290.25 09.43/09.63 09.85/10.05 1Y(28/07/14) 509.75/518.75 08.53/08.68 09.27/09.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.4465 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)