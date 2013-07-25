Jul 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.89 percent on Thursday compared with 10.05 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.95 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/08/13) 48.75/50.75 09.74/10.14 09.93/10.33 2M(30/09/13) 99.50/101.50 09.78/09.98 10.02/10.21 3M(29/10/13) 143.25/146.75 09.64/09.88 09.92/10.15 6M(29/01/14) 277.25/281.25 09.33/09.47 09.75/09.89 1Y(29/07/14) 500.00/504.75 08.48/08.56 09.23/09.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.9415 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)