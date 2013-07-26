Jul 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.43 percent on Friday compared with 9.89 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.48 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/08/13) 48.75/50.75 09.74/10.14 09.93/10.33 2M(30/09/13) 96.75/99.25 09.67/09.92 09.90/10.15 3M(30/10/13) 140.50/143.25 09.46/09.65 09.74/09.92 6M(30/01/14) 263.25/267.75 08.86/09.02 09.28/09.43 1Y(30/07/14) 471.25/475.75 08.00/08.08 08.74/08.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.9133 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)