Jul 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.27 percent on Monday compared with 9.43 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.57 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/08/13) 46.50/48.00 09.54/09.85 09.73/10.04 2M(30/09/13) 94.00/96.25 09.49/09.71 09.72/09.95 3M(31/10/13) 138.75/141.75 09.28/09.48 09.56/09.76 6M(31/01/14) 259.75/264.50 08.69/08.85 09.11/09.27 1Y(31/07/14) 464.50/469.50 07.83/07.92 08.57/08.65 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.2970 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)