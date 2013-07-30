Jul 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.24 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.76 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/09/13) 51.50/53.25 09.52/09.84 09.71/10.04 2M(01/10/13) 94.75/97.00 09.48/09.70 09.71/09.94 3M(01/11/13) 140.00/142.50 09.28/09.45 09.56/09.72 6M(03/02/14) 265.25/268.75 08.70/08.82 09.12/09.24 1Y(01/08/14) 472.00/476.00 07.89/07.96 08.63/08.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.8280 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)