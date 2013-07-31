Jul 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.35 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.03 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/09/13) 51.00/53.50 09.52/09.99 09.71/10.18 2M(03/10/13) 98.75/101.00 09.51/09.73 09.75/09.96 3M(05/11/13) 147.25/149.75 09.26/09.41 09.53/09.69 6M(03/02/14) 272.50/276.75 08.80/08.93 09.22/09.35 1Y(04/08/14) 489.25/493.50 07.96/08.03 08.70/08.77 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1150 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)