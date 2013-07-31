Jul 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps)
for three years was 7.74 percent on Wednesday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 7.46/7.78
3 YEARS 7.43/7.74
4 YEARS 7.36/7.68
5 YEARS 7.33/7.64
7 YEARS 7.08/7.48
10 YEARS 6.80/7.25
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by 8 market participants.The
floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
