Aug 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.23 percent on Thursday compared with 9.35 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.89 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/09/13) 49.50/51.00 09.60/09.89 09.79/10.08 2M(07/10/13) 99.25/101.75 09.47/09.70 09.70/09.94 3M(05/11/13) 141.50/144.25 09.24/09.42 09.52/09.70 6M(05/02/14) 265.75/269.75 08.68/08.81 09.10/09.23 1Y(05/08/14) 474.75/478.75 07.82/07.88 08.55/08.62 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.7423 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)