Aug 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.01 percent on Friday compared with 9.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.57 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/09/13) 48.75/50.25 09.44/09.73 09.63/09.92 2M(07/10/13) 96.00/98.00 09.29/09.49 09.53/09.72 3M(06/11/13) 139.25/141.75 09.09/09.25 09.36/09.53 6M(06/02/14) 259.50/263.25 08.47/08.59 08.89/09.01 1Y(06/08/14) 461.00/465.00 07.58/07.65 08.32/08.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.8035 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)