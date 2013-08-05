Aug 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.09 percent on Monday compared with 9.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.09 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/09/13) 52.75/54.50 09.31/09.62 09.50/09.81 2M(07/10/13) 94.00/96.25 09.25/09.47 09.48/09.70 3M(07/11/13) 139.00/141.50 09.07/09.23 09.34/09.51 6M(07/02/14) 262.50/265.75 08.56/08.67 08.98/09.09 1Y(07/08/14) 472.25/475.75 07.76/07.82 08.49/08.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.8220 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)