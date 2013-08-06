Aug 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.22 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.61 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/09/13) 52.75/54.50 09.48/09.80 09.67/09.99 2M(08/10/13) 96.25/98.25 09.36/09.55 09.59/09.79 3M(08/11/13) 141.50/144.00 09.12/09.28 09.40/09.56 6M(10/02/14) 272.75/276.00 08.70/08.80 09.12/09.22 1Y(08/08/14) 488.75/492.25 07.94/08.00 08.67/08.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5355 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)