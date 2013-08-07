Aug 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.49 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.51 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/09/13) 51.25/53.00 09.83/10.16 10.02/10.35 2M(15/10/13) 103.00/105.25 09.57/09.78 09.80/10.01 3M(12/11/13) 145.00/148.00 09.37/09.56 09.65/09.84 6M(12/02/14) 277.50/280.75 08.97/09.07 09.39/09.49 1Y(12/08/14) 502.00/505.75 08.18/08.24 08.91/08.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3940 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)