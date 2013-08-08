Aug 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.34 percent on Thursday compared with 9.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.05 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/09/13) 49.75/51.75 09.58/09.97 09.77/10.16 2M(15/10/13) 99.75/102.00 09.46/09.67 09.69/09.90 3M(13/11/13) 142.75/145.25 09.27/09.43 09.54/09.70 6M(13/02/14) 271.75/274.75 08.82/08.92 09.24/09.34 1Y(13/08/14) 491.00/494.00 08.03/08.08 08.76/08.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1150 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)