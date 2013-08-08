BRIEF-Subros Ltd approves NCD issue worth up to 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
Aug 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 7.65 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.36/7.66 3 YEARS 7.35/7.65 4 YEARS 7.31/7.61 5 YEARS 7.30/7.60 7 YEARS 7.01/7.43 10 YEARS 6.80/7.20 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 8 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says unit completed acquisition of shares of Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd
Mar 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.42 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.43 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below.