Aug 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.55 percent on
Monday compared with 9.34 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
10.24 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(16/09/13) 54.25/56.25 09.87/10.23 10.06/10.42
2M(15/10/13) 101.00/103.00 09.78/09.97 10.01/10.21
3M(15/11/13) 148.00/150.75 09.55/09.73 09.83/10.01
6M(14/02/14) 277.00/280.00 09.04/09.14 09.46/09.55
1Y(14/08/14) 499.25/502.25 08.21/08.26 08.94/08.99
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.8025 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
