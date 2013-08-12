Aug 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.55 percent on Monday compared with 9.34 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.24 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/09/13) 54.25/56.25 09.87/10.23 10.06/10.42 2M(15/10/13) 101.00/103.00 09.78/09.97 10.01/10.21 3M(15/11/13) 148.00/150.75 09.55/09.73 09.83/10.01 6M(14/02/14) 277.00/280.00 09.04/09.14 09.46/09.55 1Y(14/08/14) 499.25/502.25 08.21/08.26 08.94/08.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.8025 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)