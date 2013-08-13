Aug 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.53 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.29 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/09/13) 51.00/52.75 09.77/10.11 09.96/10.30 2M(17/10/13) 101.75/103.75 09.75/09.94 09.98/10.18 3M(18/11/13) 150.75/152.75 09.53/09.65 09.80/09.93 6M(18/02/14) 282.25/285.25 09.02/09.11 09.44/09.53 1Y(18/08/14) 506.00/508.75 08.19/08.24 08.92/08.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4343 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)