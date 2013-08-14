Aug 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.53 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.53 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.06 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/09/13) 51.00/53.00 09.76/10.14 09.95/10.33 2M(21/10/13) 103.25/105.25 09.72/09.91 09.96/10.15 3M(19/11/13) 147.00/149.00 09.48/09.61 09.75/09.88 6M(19/02/14) 279.50/282.50 09.01/09.11 09.43/09.53 1Y(19/08/14) 506.00/509.25 08.23/08.28 08.96/09.01 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5160 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)