Aug 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.53 percent on
Wednesday compared with 9.53 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
10.06 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(19/09/13) 51.00/53.00 09.76/10.14 09.95/10.33
2M(21/10/13) 103.25/105.25 09.72/09.91 09.96/10.15
3M(19/11/13) 147.00/149.00 09.48/09.61 09.75/09.88
6M(19/02/14) 279.50/282.50 09.01/09.11 09.43/09.53
1Y(19/08/14) 506.00/509.25 08.23/08.28 08.96/09.01
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5160 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)