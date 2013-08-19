Aug 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.85 percent on Monday compared with 9.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.12 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/09/13) 56.25/58.00 09.98/10.29 10.17/10.48 2M(21/10/13) 103.00/105.25 09.89/10.10 10.12/10.33 3M(21/11/13) 152.50/155.25 09.70/09.88 09.98/10.15 6M(21/02/14) 293.00/296.50 09.32/09.43 09.74/09.85 1Y(21/08/14) 532.00/536.00 08.53/08.60 09.27/09.33 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3461 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)