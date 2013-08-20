Aug 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.69 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 10.16 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/09/13) 55.00/56.75 09.84/10.16 10.03/10.34 2M(22/10/13) 103.75/106.00 09.74/09.95 09.97/10.18 3M(22/11/13) 154.00/156.75 09.59/09.76 09.86/10.03 6M(24/02/14) 297.25/301.25 09.15/09.28 09.57/09.69 1Y(22/08/14) 530.25/534.75 08.32/08.39 09.05/09.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7335 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)